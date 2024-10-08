Former US coach Gregg Berhalter hired as coach of the Chicago Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire have hired former U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter to be the club’s new head coach and director of football. Berhalter was dismissed as U.S. coach in July, shortly after the team was eliminated in the group stage of the Copa America. It was his second stint with the national team. He replaces Fire coach Frank Klopas, who will step down after the team’s final regular-season game on Oct. 19 to assume a new role as the team’s vice president of football.

