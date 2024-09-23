Former US coach Bob Bradley resigns from Norwegian second-tier club Stabaek

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Former United States coach Bob Bradley has resigned from Norwegian club Stabaek after a year. Bradley coached Stabaek in 2014 and 2015. He was hired again a year ago to try and save the club from demotion from the Norwegian top-flight but couldn’t. He had a great start in the second tier this year but the team has slowly dropped in the standings and looks unlikely to rebound immediately. After a run of three losses, two at home, Stabaek is seventh in the standings, 10 points out of the promotion places with seven games to go. Bradley coached the U.S. from 2007-11, led the team to the 2010 World Cup last 16 and three Gold Cup finals, winning one.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.