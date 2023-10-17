Former US captain Michael Bradley to retire from soccer at age 36

TORONTO (AP) — Former U.S. captain Michael Bradley will retire from soccer at age 36 after Toronto’s season finale on Saturday. A son of former U.S. coach Bob Bradley, the midfielder scored 17 goals in 151 international appearances from 2006-19. He has played for Toronto since 2014 and helped the team win the 2017 Major League Soccer title.Bradley has played for MLS’s MetroStars, the Netherlands’ Heerenveen, Germany’s Borussia Mönchengladbach, England’s Aston Villa, Italy’s Chievo Verona and Roma.Bob Bradley was Toronto’s coach from November 2021 until he was fired in June.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.