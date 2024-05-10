Former United States Olympic and Michigan swim coach Jon Urbanchek dies at 87

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — International Swimming Hall of Fame coach Jon Urbanchek has died. He was 87. Urbanchek died Thursday surrounded by family. No cause of death was given. Urbanchek was an assistant for several United States Olympic teams and led Michigan to a national championship. He was born in Hungary and immigrated to the U.S. after Soviet troops attacked during the 1956 revolution. He enrolled at the University of Michigan and won national titles in 1959 and 1961 as a swimmer. Urbanchek was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2008.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.