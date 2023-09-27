Former undrafted free agent Nate Landman moves into starting role at linebacker for Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Nate Landman, who came to Atlanta two years ago as an undrafted free agent, suddenly is the Falcons starting inside linebacker for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville in London. Landman’s opportunity could continue through the season. The second-year player is being asked to move up after Troy Andersen was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder/pec injury that could end his season. Landman says his goal is to build trust in his teammates. Andersen was injured in last week’s 20-6 loss at Detroit and will miss at least four weeks. Coach Arthur Smith says Andersen’s surgery will determine if he has a chance to return this season.

