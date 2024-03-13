Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal get rematch in the ring instead of the octagon

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are set for a rematch. This one, though, will happen in the ring instead of the octagon. The former UFC headliners will square off June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, in a boxing match. Diaz and Masvidal last fought in the main event at UFC 244 in 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Masvidal won that MMA fight via a technical knockout in the fourth round. The ringside physician stopped it because Diaz was cut. This time, they’re scheduled to go 10 rounds at 175 pounds in an event dubbed “Last Man Standing.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.