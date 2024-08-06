Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou set to debut for PFL

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to return to MMA when he makes his Professional Fighters League debut in October, stepping back inside the cage after a pair of big paydays in boxing. Ngannou fights 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira on Oct. 19. The PFL did not disclose a location for the bout. Ngannou has not fought on an MMA card since he successfully defended the UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022 before he left the promotion in a contentious contract dispute. Ngannou signed with PFL in May 2023 as part of a deal that made him chairman and equity owner in PFL Africa.

