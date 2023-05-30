Former UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern passes away at 60

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bill McGovern, who was an assistant coach for 39 years in the college ranks and in the NFL, has died. He was 60. UCLA announced McGovern died on Tuesday due to cancer. The family informed the school of his death. McGovern was the Bruins’ defensive coordinator last year but missed most of the second half of the season due to health issues. He remained on staff as director of football administration. McGovern also had a successful playing career at Holy Cross. He was a four-year starter at defensive back and set a NCAA Division I-AA record with 11 interceptions in 1984.

