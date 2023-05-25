Former UCF star QB McKenzie Milton joins Tennessee as offensive analyst

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton has been hired by Tennessee to be an offensive analyst. Milton was a two-time American Athletic Conference player of the year at Central Florida, leading the Knights to consecutive unbeaten regular seasons in 2017 and ’18. He suffered a gruesome leg injury in 2018, but returned to play another season of college football for Florida State two years later. At UCF in 2018, he played for current Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.

