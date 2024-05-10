Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem to retire at the end of the season

LONDON (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem plans to retire at the end of the year after struggling to return to his top form following a wrist injury. He announced his decision on a video posted on Instagram, calling it a “very sad but also very beautiful message.” The 30-year-old Austrian player won the 2020 U.S. Open and has a total of 17 career titles. He reached a career-high No. 3 ranking in 2020 and stayed in the top five until he injured his right wrist in June 2021. That injury sidelined him for nine months and has continued to hamper his game. Thiem says that one reason behind his retirement was that his wrist “is not exactly the way it should be.”

