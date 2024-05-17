Former Turkey coach Fatih Terim leaves Greek club Panathinaikos after three-game losing streak

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Former Turkey coach Fatih Terim has announced his departure from Greek club Panathinaikos with one game still left this season. The 70-year-old Terim said he was ending his five-month stint with the club after a meeting with the owners. Under Terim, Panathinaikos remained in contention for the title before slipping to fourth place after three successive defeats. It lost 4-1 to PAOK in Thessaloniki Wednesday. League leader PAOK takes on city rival Aris in Sunday’s final round. A defeat could hand the title to second-placed AEK Athens, which hosts Lamia.

