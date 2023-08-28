Former track and field giant Germany is in a slump with no medals at the world championships

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Germany was once one of track and field’s top nations. Now it is in an unprecedented slump after failing to win any medals at the world championships. Germany had one of the largest teams at the championships in Budapest a year out from the Paris Olympics. Javelin thrower Julian Weber nearly got Germany onto the medal table in one of the last events Sunday but narrowly missed out on bronze. German Athletics Association president Jürgen Kessing tells German radio program MDR Aktuell it could take years for Germany to be able to compete with track and field’s top nations again.

