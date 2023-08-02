Former Tottenham winger Lucas Moura to play for boyhood club Sao Paulo until the end of 2023

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has joined his boyhood team Sao Paulo until the end of the year. The 30-year-old Moura came out of Sao Paulo’s academy and played for the club professionally betwen 2010-12. He won the Copa Sudamericana with Sao Paulo in his last match before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain, and then promised he would return. So far, he has 33 goals in 128 matches for the Brazilian club. Brazilian media reported that Moura is expected to join the MLS after his contract with Sao Paulo expires. He was a free agent after leaving Tottenham at the end of the season.

