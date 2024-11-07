Former top WR recruit Johntay Cook II leaves Texas in what coach calls mutual decision

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II has left the program. Sarkisian on Thursday called a mutual decision between himself and the player who was a top recruit in 2023 but who struggled to get playing time in a talented Longhorns receiving corps. Sarkisian did not elaborate on what prompted the move. Cook had eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season but none since the Mississippi State game on Sept. 28. The No. 5 Longhorns host Florida on Saturday.

