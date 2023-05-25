Former top pick Moniak hopes success with Angels since being called up isn’t fleeting

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mickey Moniak hopes his early success with the Los Angeles Angels isn’t fleeting. The 25-year-old outfielder began this season at Triple-A Salt Lake but has flourished since being called up on May 12. Moniak is batting .419 with four home runs and a 1.373 OPS in 10 games. Fun has been in short supply for Moniak since Philadelphia made him the number-one pick in the 2016 draft. But after 6 1/2 years primarily spent in the minors and only 35 big-league games, he was traded to the Angels at last year’s deadline for Noah Syndergaard.

