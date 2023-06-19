Former top pick Henry Davis arrives in Pittsburgh eager to help after sprint through the minors

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Henry Davis is officially a big leaguer. The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up the top overall pick in the 2021 draft hoping his bat can give their offense a needed jolt. The 23-year-old Davis hit .284 in the minors this spring, with 11 home runs between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. Davis was drafted as a catcher but will play in right field for the time being while he continues to work on his defense behind the scenes. Davis says he’ll play wherever manager Derek Shelton wants him to if it helps the Pirates win.

