Former top cyclist Miguel Ángel López gets 4-year ban for doping

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López has been banned for four years for doping. He finished third in the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta races in 2018 and also fourth in the 2022 Vuelta. López won the toughest mountain stage at the 2020 Tour de France. The International Cycling Union says López was caught in the Operation Ilex investigation led by Spanish authorities concerning a doctor who worked in the sport. López was found guilty by the UCI’s anti-doping tribunal of using and possessing a female fertility drug that stimulates production of testosterone in men. His ban expires in July 2027.

