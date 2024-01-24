Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel scheduled to interview with Panthers, AP source says

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
FILE - Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches play on the Jumbotron during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk wants a fresh approach to compete in the NFL, so she fired Vrabel on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, 2024, after six seasons and losing 18 of the past 24 games. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday for their head coaching vacancy. That meeting will come after Vrabel finishes interviews with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, the person told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those interviews had not been made public. Vrabel went 54-45 in six seasons but was fired by the Titans after back-to-back losing seasons.

