Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel scheduled to interview with Panthers, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday for their head coaching vacancy. That meeting will come after Vrabel finishes interviews with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, the person told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those interviews had not been made public. Vrabel went 54-45 in six seasons but was fired by the Titans after back-to-back losing seasons.

