Former Thorns trainer sorry for administering painkiller

The former Portland Thorns athletic trainer who was dismissed last week after a league investigation determined he distributed a controlled substance to players has apologized. Pierre Soubrier was among three people disciplined last week as the National Women’s Soccer League continues to address a misconduct scandal stretching back to 2021. The Thorns team physician reported in November that Soubrier had given players a medication containing codeine without a prescription.

