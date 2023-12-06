Former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough transfers to Louisville after 3 seasons with Red Raiders

Former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough says on social media that he will transfer to Louisville after a three-year stint with the Red Raiders highlighted by a victory in last season’s Texas Bowl. Shough wrote “Let’s Play Football. #GoCards” with a photo of himself in a black Louisville jersey on X. He will turn 25 late next September during his seventh and final season of college eligibility in a career that includes three seasons at Oregon. Shough completed 67 of 111 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions in four games this season before sustaining a broken fibula against West Virginia.

