Former Texas A&M running back Darren Lewis dies of cancer at 55

Former Texas A&M running back Darren Lewis has died of cancer, the school announced Friday. He was 55. The university did not say how it learned of his death. A two-time All-American, Lewis is Texas A&M’s all-time leading rusher and the top rusher in Southwest Conference history. He ran for 5,012 yards in four seasons with the Aggies, highlighted by a 1,692-yard season in 1988 and rushing for 1,691 yards in 1990.

