Former Texas A&M QB Haynes King claims the starting job at Georgia Tech

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
FILE - Newly hired Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key holds up a jersey during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech opens their season at home against Louisville on Sept. 1. Georgia Tech opens their season at home against Louisville on Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Karnik]

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has claimed the starting job at Georgia Tech. Coach Brent Key says King will start the Sept. 1 opener against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Louisville. King beat out redshirt freshman Zach Pyron for the No. 1 spot. King came to Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer in January after the last two seasons as Texas A&M’s starter. He played only two games in 2021 before going down with a season-ending broken leg. A year ago, King lost the starting job after a loss to Appalachian State, though he did play in six games.

