Former Texas A&M QB Haynes King claims the starting job at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has claimed the starting job at Georgia Tech. Coach Brent Key says King will start the Sept. 1 opener against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Louisville. King beat out redshirt freshman Zach Pyron for the No. 1 spot. King came to Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer in January after the last two seasons as Texas A&M’s starter. He played only two games in 2021 before going down with a season-ending broken leg. A year ago, King lost the starting job after a loss to Appalachian State, though he did play in six games.

