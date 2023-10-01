Former Texans star JJ Watt inducted into team’s Ring of Honor

HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt was inducted into the Houston Texans’ Ring of Honor on Sunday, bringing the defensive end back to the place where he became a superstar. “I’m back with all my family,” Watt said. “It feels like home. I just love it.” Watt became the third person to be put in the Ring of Honor during Sunday’s halftime ceremony, joining receiver Andre Johnson and the late Bob McNair, who founded the team. Watt was joined by wife Kealia, 11-month-old son Koa, his parents and brother Derek Watt for the event.

