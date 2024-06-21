Former team executive Flavio Briatore returns to F1 as advisor to Alpine

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Alpine says Flavio Briatore will return to Formula One in an advisory role for the team. It made the announcement at the Spanish Grand Prix. The 74-year-old Briatore was the team principal at Benetton and Renault, the previous iterations of Alpine, in the 1990s and 2000s. Briatore left F1 after being found guilty of ordering Nelson Piquet Jr. to deliberately crash his car to help teammate Fernando Alonso win the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008. He was initially handed a life ban by governing body FIA but he took the matter to a French court and successfully overturned the punishment.

