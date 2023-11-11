Former Tar Heels guard Caleb Love savors another win at Duke — this time for No. 12 Arizona

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love got another win at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium — this time for No. 12 Arizona. Love transferred from Blue Devils rival North Carolina to play for the 12th-ranked Wildcats. That set up Friday’s reunion with No. 2 Duke, won by Arizona 78-73. Love had 11 points and hit four clutch late free throws. He was also the target of plenty of spite from Duke’s famously hostile fans after spending three years with the hated Tar Heels. Love said he “didn’t want to make it about me” and wanted to focus on helping his team get a win.

