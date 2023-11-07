Former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is loving retirement. It doesn’t mean he is very far from the game

By MARK FRANK The Associated Press
FILE - Syracuse NCAA college basketball head coach Jim Boeheim answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's media day in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. Retirement is going just fine, thank you, for Jim Boeheim, who stepped down in March after 47 years of coaching the Orange. The Hall of Famer, who amassed 1,116 wins, five Final Four trips and the 2003 national championship along the way, says he doesn’t miss the job one bit. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chuck Burton]

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Retired Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim says he is relaxed and loving retirement. He stepped down in March after 47 years. The Hall of Famer amassed 1,116 wins, five Final Four trips and the 2003 national championship along the way. He says he doesn’t miss the job one bit but he is not far from the game. He is a special assistant at Syracuse and he goes to occasional practices. He also has a deal with ESPN to provide commentary on the sport he loves.

