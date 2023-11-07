Former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is loving retirement. It doesn’t mean he is very far from the game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Retired Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim says he is relaxed and loving retirement. He stepped down in March after 47 years. The Hall of Famer amassed 1,116 wins, five Final Four trips and the 2003 national championship along the way. He says he doesn’t miss the job one bit but he is not far from the game. He is a special assistant at Syracuse and he goes to occasional practices. He also has a deal with ESPN to provide commentary on the sport he loves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.