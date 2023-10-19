Former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim in discussions to do TV, radio work for ESPN, Westwood One

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime Syracuse basketball coach and Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim is becoming a member of the media. Boeheim spent 47 years coaching the Orange but was replaced by associate head coach Adrian Autrey after last season. He told Syracuse.com he’s negotiating a deal with ESPN and also expects to do radio work for Westwood One late in the season. Boeheim finished second only to Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski with 1,015 career victories. He frequently had an antagonistic relationship with reporters while guiding the Orange to 35 NCAA Tournaments, five Final Fours and the 2003 national championship.

