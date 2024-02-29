Former Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic hired by Algeria for 2026 World Cup qualifying

By The Associated Press
FILE - Bordeaux's head coach Vladimir Petkovic reacts after the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Bordeaux at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Aug. 15, 2021. The coach who led Switzerland to eliminate then-world champion France at the last European Championship has been hired to coach Algeria. The Algerian soccer federation says it reached agreement on the job with Vladimir Petkovic and he will arrive in Alger at the weekend for a news conference scheduled Monday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The coach who helped Switzerland to eliminate then-world champion France at the last European Championship has been hired to coach Algeria. The Algeria Football Federation says Vladimir Petkovic will arrive this weekend and a news conference is scheduled on Monday. Petkovic’s seven-year spell with Switzerland ended after the team lost to Spain in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals in a penalty shootout. Switzerland beat France on penalties in the round of 16. Petkovic then left to coach Bordeaux where he was fired two years ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.