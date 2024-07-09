Former striker Craig Bellamy hired as Wales coach for his first role in senior management

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy has been hired to coach the national team until 2028. Bellamy says “it’s the proudest moment of my career. It was always my ultimate dream.” Bellamy retired from playing in 2014. He was a pacy striker with Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle and has most recently been assistant coach at Burnley in the English Premier League. This will be his first senior coaching role. He played 78 times for Wales from 1998-2014, captaining the team from 2007-10. Bellamy’s first game in charge will be against Turkey in the Nations League.

