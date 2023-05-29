Former Steelers, Jets running back Le’Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before games

By The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) smiles during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit on Oct. 29, 2017. The former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back said on a podcast, Friday, May 26, 2023, he smoked marijuana before playing some NFL games during his career. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before playing some NFL games during his career. Bell told Barstool Sports’ “Steel Here” podcast he would smoke and then run for 150 yards and two touchdowns. The 31-year-old Bell hasn’t played in the league since the 2021 season. The running back also blasted then-New York coach Adam Gase on the podcast, saying he was a “terrible” play caller during his brief tenure with the Jets.

