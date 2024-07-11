Former star striker Van Nistelrooy returns to Man United as one of its two new assistant coaches

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has hired former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as one of its two new assistant coaches. Van Nistelrooy and former Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake were appointed to fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff on contracts until June 2026. It marks a return to Old Trafford for Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for United from 2000-2006. He has previously coached Dutch side PSV Eindhoven but resigned at the end of the 2022-23 season.

