Former Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady is headed to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year NiJaree Canady will be pitching for Texas Tech after two seasons at Stanford. Canady announced her commitment on social media Wednesday. ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported that Canady will receive a name, image and likeness deal worth seven figures. Canady helped Stanford reach the Women’s College World Series the past two seasons. She had a combined record of 41-10 and a 0.67 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 365 2/3 innings her freshman and sophomore seasons. Canady entered the transfer portal last month and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

