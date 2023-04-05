Former Springboks rugby coach Ian McIntosh dies at 84

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Former South Africa rugby coach Ian McIntosh has died. He was 84. McIntosh was the coach of the Springboks from 1993-94 during the country’s transition from apartheid to multi-party democracy. He also held the distinction of being the only man to coach South Africa’s national 15-man and sevens teams. He was the sevens coach in 2003. SA Rugby says he died in a hospital near the east coast city of Durban after battling cancer. Durban was central to McIntosh’s legacy after he took the city’s Sharks team to its first Currie Cup title in 1990 and made them a force in South African rugby.

