Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla 18 years after leaving for Real Madrid

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos has completed a return to Sevilla 18 years after he left the club to join Real Madrid. The 37-year-old Ramos has signed a one-year deal after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired. Ramos was born a few kilometers from Sevilla and joined its academy at the age of 7.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.