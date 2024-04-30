Former Spain coach Del Bosque to head the commission overseeing beleaguered soccer federation

MADRID (AP) — Former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque will lead the Spanish government’s commission overseeing the country’s soccer federation after a corruption probe targeted the current and former federation presidents. Spain’s Higher Sports Council created the commission last week in an extraordinary measure for the coming months “in response to the crisis the institution is facing and in Spain’s national interests.” The addition of Del Bosque may help the image of Spanish soccer after the government expressed concern for the reputational damage to the federation as the country is set to co-host the 2030 men’s World Cup with Portugal and Morocco.

