Former South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston hired to succeed Creighton’s Ed Servais after ’25

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mark Kingston has been hired as Creighton’s baseball coach effective at the end of the 2025 season. He was fired as South Carolina’s coach two weeks ago. Kingston will replace Ed Servais, who announced last month he would retire after next season. Creighton announced at the time it wanted his successor to be on staff for a year. Kingston was South Carolina’s coach the past seven seasons and led the Gamecocks to four NCAA Tournaments. The Gamecocks were 37-25 this season, including 1-2 in regionals. They haven’t played in the College World Series since 2012.

