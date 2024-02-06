Former Senators coach D.J. Smith joining Los Angeles Kings as an assistant

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Former Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith was hired as an assistant coach by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. General manger Rob Blake said Monday the Kings were looking to hire an assistant coach from outside the organization after Jim Hiller was named interim coach. Hiller was promoted last Friday after Todd McLellan was fired after four-plus seasons as head coach. Smith and Hiller spent four seasons together in Toronto as assistants on Mike Babcock’s staff.

