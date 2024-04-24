Former Seattle WNBA champion Sue Bird joins Storm ownership group

SEATTLE (AP) — Four-time Seattle Storm WNBA champion Sue Bird has joined the team’s ownership group. The team announced the addition on Wednesday. Bird played 19 seasons for Seattle and finished her career as the WNBA’s all-time leaders in assists. She said in a statement that investing in women’s basketball is not just about passion, but it’s good business. Team co-owner Lisa Brummel said Bird’s knowledge of the game, the league and the franchise made her a “superb addition” to ownership. There were no financial details in Seattle’s announcement.

