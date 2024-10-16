Former rugby star Rees-Zammit ‘loving every moment’ as he tries to crack Jaguars roster

WATFORD, England (AP) — Aspiring wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammit’s “opportunity will come” as the former rugby star continues to learn football. That’s what Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said about the Welshman, who is on Jacksonville’s practice squad after quitting rugby to chase his NFL dream. The Jags are in London and face the New England Patriots on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Pederson says “we love his skill set, his talent, his speed, his physicality … just be patient, opportunity will come.” Rees-Zammit says he’s studying the playbook and “loving every moment being in this league.”

