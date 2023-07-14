Former Pro Bowler Malik Jackson retiring after 10 NFL seasons

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Malik Jackson is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. Jackson made the announcement Friday on the NFL Network. Jackson played four seasons in Denver after being a fifth-round pick out of Tennessee in the 2012 NFL draft. He helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2016 before moving on to play three seasons in Jacksonville. Jackson earned a spot in the 2017 Pro Bowl after finishing with eight sacks and played the next two seasons in Philadelphia. The 33-year-old spent the 2021 seasons with Cleveland and didn’t play last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.