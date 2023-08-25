Former Premier League referee says he purposely chose not to correct a mistake on video review

LONDON (AP) — A former Premier League referee says he failed to correct a mistake while on video-review duty for a match last season to spare the on-field official “any more grief.” Mike Dean was a video assistant referee for the feisty London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in August 2022. Tottenham defender Cristian Romero appeared to pull Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella to the ground by his hair and Dean decided not to tell on-field referee Anthony Taylor to review the incident. Tottenham equalized from the following corner in the sixth minute of stoppage time and the game finished 2-2. Dean tells a podcast he should have told Taylor to review the incident.

