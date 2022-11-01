Former player Mana Shim heads US Soccer task force on abuse

By The Associated Press
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass., May 24, 2017. An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women's Soccer League last season showed that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct was systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players,” former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates wrote in her report for U.S. Soccer, which was released on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne]

CHICAGO (AP) — Mana Shim, a former player for the National Women’s Soccer League and the U.S. under-23 national team, will chair the U.S. Soccer Federation’s taskforce to prevent the abuse and harassment of women that was found to be systemic in the sport. The USSF created a participant safety taskforce following a report issued Oct. 3 by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates. Five of 10 coaches in the NWSL in 2021 were fired or stepped down amid allegations of misconduct, and NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.

