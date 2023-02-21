Former pitching coach Regan sues Mets for age discrimination

By The Associated Press
FILE - Phil Regan an assistant minor league pitching coordinator, throws batting practice with New York Mets players before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 7, 2017, in New York. Phil Regan sued the New York Mets and former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, alleging discrimination and unlawful discrimination since he was moved out as pitching coach after the 2019 season. A complaint was filed Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 in New York Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — Phil Regan sued the New York Mets and former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination when he was moved out as pitching coach after the 2019 season. Regan, a former big league pitcher who turns 86 in April, also claimed harassment and hostile work environment in a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court in Queens. A former big league All-Star, Regan was Mets interim pitching coach from July 2019 through the end of the season, then was replaced by Jeremy Hefner.

