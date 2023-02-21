Former pitching coach Regan sues Mets for age discrimination

NEW YORK (AP) — Phil Regan sued the New York Mets and former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination when he was moved out as pitching coach after the 2019 season. Regan, a former big league pitcher who turns 86 in April, also claimed harassment and hostile work environment in a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court in Queens. A former big league All-Star, Regan was Mets interim pitching coach from July 2019 through the end of the season, then was replaced by Jeremy Hefner.

