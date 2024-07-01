Former pitcher Andrew Miller hired by players’ union as special assistant for strategic initiatives

NEW YORK (AP) — Former pitcher Andrew Miller has been hired by the Major League Baseball Players Association as special assistant for strategic initiatives. Miller pitched in the major leagues from 2006-21 and was a two-time All-Star. He was 55-55 with 63 saves with a 4.03 ERA in 612 games with Detroit, Florida, Boston, Baltimore, the New York Yankees, Cleveland and St. Louis. He served on the union’s eight-man executive subcommittee during negotiations to restart the sport during the 2020 pandemic and during labor bargaining in 2021-22.

