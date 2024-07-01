Former pitcher Andrew Miller hired by players’ union as special assistant for strategic initiatives

By The Associated Press
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Former pitcher Andrew Miller was hired by the Major League Baseball Players Association on Monday, July 1, 2024, as special assistant for strategic initiatives. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Dermer]

NEW YORK (AP) — Former pitcher Andrew Miller has been hired by the Major League Baseball Players Association as special assistant for strategic initiatives. Miller pitched in the major leagues from 2006-21 and was a two-time All-Star. He was 55-55 with 63 saves with a 4.03 ERA in 612 games with Detroit, Florida, Boston, Baltimore, the New York Yankees, Cleveland and St. Louis. He served on the union’s eight-man executive subcommittee during negotiations to restart the sport during the 2020 pandemic and during labor bargaining in 2021-22.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.