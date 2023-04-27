Former Pirates great Dick Groat, a 2-sport star, dies at 92

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dick Groat, a two-sport star who went from All-American guard in basketball to a brief stint in the NBA to ultimately an All-Star shortstop and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 92. Groat’s family says in a statement that he died Thursday at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital due to complications from a stroke. Groat was an All-American in both basketball and baseball at Duke. He was drafted by the NBA’s Fort Wayne Pistons in 1952 before focusing on baseball full-time after a stint in the Army. Groat played 14 seasons in the majors, most of them with Pittsburgh.

