Former Pirates great Dick Groat, a 2-sport star, dies at 92
By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Dick Groat is shown during pregame ceremonies honoring his lifetime of service to the Pirates organization, before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 1, 2019. Groat, a two-sport star who went from All-American guard in basketball to a brief stint in the NBA to ultimately an All-Star shortstop and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 92. Groat's family said in a statement that Groat died early Thursday morning, April 27, 2023, at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital due to complications from a stroke. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dick Groat, a two-sport star who went from All-American guard in basketball to a brief stint in the NBA to ultimately an All-Star shortstop and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 92. Groat’s family says in a statement that he died Thursday at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital due to complications from a stroke. Groat was an All-American in both basketball and baseball at Duke. He was drafted by the NBA’s Fort Wayne Pistons in 1952 before focusing on baseball full-time after a stint in the Army. Groat played 14 seasons in the majors, most of them with Pittsburgh.
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS
