Former Patriots starter Mac Jones embracing a move home and a backup role with the Jaguars

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Jan. 7, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire Mac Jones in exchange for a late-round pick in next month's NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday, March 10, 2024 because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mac Jones is embracing a return to his hometown after a dismal season in New England that cost him his starting job and put his long-term future in the league in doubt. The former Alabama quarterback and 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft isn’t quite at the point where he’s planning to move back in with his parents in Jacksonville. But he’s ready for a fresh start with the Jaguars he hopes “can get the train back on the tracks and get it moving in the right direction.” The Patriots traded Jones to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in next month’s draft.

