Former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles following coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State

Former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles has announced he is following coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State as a transfer. Chiles hade his commitment to Michigan State public in a social media post. He played in nine games this season as a freshman backup to DJ Uiagalelei. The former four-star recruit from California threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns and ran for three scores. Smith left Oregon State to become the head coach at Michigan State on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.