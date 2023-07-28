Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test

MONACO (AP) — Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz has been suspended after testing positive for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit says Braz was notified of an allegation he tested positive for ostarine. No more details were published. Braz won a surprising gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics with a jump of 6.03 meters that still stands as the Olympic record. The 29-year-old Braz took bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He has been provisionally suspended while the AIU prosecutes his case. He faces a ban of up to four years.

