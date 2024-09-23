Former Olympic champ Carapaz withdraws from cycling worlds for family reasons

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — Former Olympic champion Richard Carapaz of Ecuador has withdrawn from the cycling world championship road race because of an urgent family issue. Carapaz, who was the best climber at this year’s Tour de France, said in a statement Monday that he was traveling to Ecuador to be with his daughter who underwent emergency surgery. The men’s road race will conclude the world championships’ program on Sunday in the Swiss city of Zurich.

