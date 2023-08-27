Former Olympian Alexandra Paul killed in car crash at 31, Skate Canada says

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Skate Canada says former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Ontario earlier this week. She was 31. Paul was in a vehicle with her baby on Tuesday when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 in Melancthon Township and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She retired from competitive skating in 2016.

